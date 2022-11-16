Hull bus lane changes planned after traffic survey
- Published
Bus lanes in Hull could become peak time only in response to a city council survey into road congestion.
The survey suggests people believe traffic congestion in Hull has got worse over the last two years.
More than 18,000 residents responded, with 88% saying delays had increased.
Eight out of ten people blamed roadworks, with 64% saying there were "too many cycle lanes on the roads" and 65% wanting bus lanes to not be in operation all day.
Other concerns raised in the survey included the reliability of bus services, parking costs and the poor condition of roads and footpaths.
Liberal Democrat leader of the council Mike Ross said the response to the survey showed how important traffic issues were to the city.
"It was very clear that the issues that matter most to the public of Hull were around the level of congestion in the city, how the council goes about consulting with the public and of course the issue of the bus lanes in the city," he said.
"So we want to see changes to all of that."
Mr Ross said that plans were underway to change the hours bus lanes were in operation from, currently between 07:00 and 18:30, to peak times only.
Other proposals include encouraging car sharing and expanding the number of off-road cycle routes. The council will also introduce a traffic management team.
Figures from navigation company Tom Tom ranks Hull as the third most congested city in the UK, with the average driver spending 73 hours a year stuck in jams.
Hull is just behind Edinburgh and London in the UK and is ranked 60th globally.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.