East Yorkshire: Motorcyclist dies after collision with car
- Published
A motorcyclist has died after the bike he was riding was involved in a collision with a car in East Yorkshire.
The crash happened on the B1249 between Langtoft and Driffield at about 17:30 GMT on Monday, Humberside Police said.
A black Volkswagen Passat was in collision with a white Honda XL bike. The rider was taken to hospital but died later from his injuries.
A man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, officers said.
He remained in custody, they added.
Anyone who saw either of the vehicles involved, or who had dashcam footage from the scene, was asked to get in touch, a Humberside Police spokesperson said.
