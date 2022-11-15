Humberside Police launch 10-day crackdown on worst offenders
A 10-day crackdown on criminals who "cause the most harm" has begun in the Humber region.
Humberside Police said it would make criminals' lives "very uncomfortable" as part of Operation Galaxy.
A spokesperson said suspects involved in organised, drug-related and violent crime would be specifically targeted, while communities would see an increased police presence.
The operation would see "no stone left unturned", the spokesperson warned.
Ch Supt Christine Wilson, who is leading the operation, said over the past three years Operation Galaxy had been instrumental in "disrupting those committing criminality across the region".
"We will find you and ensure you are held accountable for your crimes," she added.
Ms Wilson said officers would be on the look-out for illegal items such as drugs and weapons and any "ill-gotten gains including cash".
Throughout the period, local communities would see an increased presence from uniformed and plain-clothed officers, particularly in areas "where crime rates and antisocial behaviour incidents were more prevalent," Humberside Police said.
