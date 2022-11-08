Nafferton: Man dies after being struck by van
A pedestrian has died after he was hit by a van in East Yorkshire.
The man was struck by a white van towing a trailer as he walked along New Road, between Driffield and Nafferton, at about 05:15 GMT on Saturday.
Emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, Humberside Police said.
The van is thought to have been travelling towards Driffield and the pedestrian is believed to have been walking towards Nafferton.
Officers appealed for any witnesses, or anyone who saw the vehicle before the incident, to contact them.
