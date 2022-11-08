Ian Staves: Wootton murder inquiry detectives release CCTV images
Detectives have released CCTV images of a man they say could have "significant information" about a murder in North Lincolnshire.
Ian Staves, 44, was found dead at his home in Cherry Lane, Wootton, at about 12:20 BST on 12 September.
He had injuries "consistent with third-party involvement", Humberside Police said.
Det Ch Insp Alan Curtis said that the man, pictured, "may have links to the Hull area".
Mr Curtis added: "If you have any information about the man in these images, or if you are the man in these images, I would encourage you to get in touch with us."
Meanwhile, the force is also seeking to trace a car stolen in Hull three days before Mr Staves' body was found.
The Vauxhall Corsa was driven over the Humber Bridge towards Mr Staves' home, police said.
Crimestoppers has offered a £20,000 reward for information which leads to an arrest and conviction.
