Bubwith bridge to be closed for crash damage repairs
- Published
A village bridge is to be closed while emergency work is carried out after it was hit by a vehicle.
The bridge on the A163 at Bubwith was damaged in September. The council installed temporary barriers.
Permanent repairs are needed to strengthen the structure with work starting on 7 November, East Riding of Yorkshire Council said.
A five-day closure will take place from 21 November with cars, vans and lorries being diverted.
Damage to a stone parapet was not severe enough to immediately close the bridge, the council said.
Ahead of the winter, more work needs to take place to make it safer for drivers, the authority said.
Unstable stone will be be removed, a propped headwall will be installed and concrete barriers will replace the temporary fixings.
More work will be needed to replace stonework, but the council said that would take place "at a future date".
Pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to use the bridge during the works as well as the emergency services, the council added.
