Ian Staves: £20,000 reward for information on Wootton murder
- Published
A £20,000 reward is being offered for information about the murder of a man in a North Lincolnshire village.
Ian Staves, 44, was found dead at his home in Cherry Lane, Wootton, at about 12:20 BST on 12 September.
Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a red 69-plated Vauxhall Corsa SRI Turbo in the area.
The reward is being offered by the independent charity Crimestoppers for information which leads to an arrest and conviction.
Humberside Police's Det Ch Insp Alan Curtis said the vehicle was seen between 22:20 and 23:00 BST the evening before the body of Mr Staves was found.
The final three letters of the registration were YEL.
"It is believed a red Vauxhall Corsa was driven away from the scene in a northerly direction, passing through Barton-upon-Humber before crossing the Humber Bridge at around 00:25," he said.
"We are asking anyone who may have any information about the vehicle, the occupants, or any details regarding the movements of the car before or after the incident to please pass on this information."
Det Ch Insp Curtis said people could contact Crimestoppers anonymously if they wished and said any information, not matter how small or insignificant it might appear, could prove vital to the investigation and in catching Mr Staves' killer.
"Ian's family are continuing to be supported by specially-trained officers and our thoughts remain with them on the loss of their loved one, and I would encourage anyone who can help, to please get in touch," he added.
