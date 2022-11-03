M62: Closures planned for next phase of Ouse Bridge repairs
Motorists have been warned of overnight lane closures on the M62 as more repair work takes place on the Ouse Bridge.
The next phase work to replace the bridge's joints is getting under way, according to National Highways.
The westbound contraflow lanes between junctions 36 and 37 will be shut between 20:00 GMT and 06:00 GMT between 7 and 11 November.
The exit slip lane for junction 37 near Goole will also be closed on several dates in the next few weeks.
Safety cameras will be installed on the bridge and signs will be updated as part of the work, National Highways said.
All eight bridge joints across both carriageways are being repaired after one joint failed and another was found to have deteriorated.
Metal plates were used to carry out a temporary repair and these will now be exchanged for a second set to enable engineers to work on a permanent joint replacement while keeping a lane open on the eastbound carriageway, a spokesperson for National Highways said.
A 30mph speed limit has been in place since work began and safety cameras are to be installed to monitor speeds during the next phase of the work to keep engineers safe, they added.
