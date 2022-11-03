Bridlington: Cardboard Trojan Horse sneaks into record books
- Published
A giant replica of the Trojan Horse from Greek legend has broken the world record for the largest cardboard sculpture.
The sculpture, standing more than 26ft (7.85m) high, was built by East Yorkshire theatre company Animated Objects at Bridlington Spa last month.
It took more than a week to build and used more than half a mile of cardboard, weighing nearly 1.5 tonnes.
The horse was built for a theatrical retelling of Homer's Odyssey.
Lee Threadgold from Animated Objects, who designed the gigantic structure, said everyone involved was "thrilled" to have broken the world record.
"It's taken a huge amount of planning and we'd like to thank everyone involved for all their hard work in helping to bring this epic sculpture to life," he said.
"We hope it will inspire young people from across Yorkshire Coast region and beyond to explore how engineering, maths, design and large-scale art can be combined to create wonders of their own.
"It is a huge honour and a real testament to the power of teamwork and community."
More than 180 volunteers were involved in the project which is made from biodegradable and recycled materials.
The horse stands 26ft (7.85m) tall, 23ft (7.02m) wide and 55ft (16.85m) long. Each section of the build was measured by independent witnesses to ensure it complied with the guidelines from Guinness World Records.
The Odyssey tells of how, after unsuccessfully laying siege to the city of Troy for 10 years, the Greek army builds a wooden horse and leaves it outside the gates as a gift.
The defenders wheel it inside the city's walls not knowing there are Greek warriors hidden inside, who then sneak out after dark and capture the city.
Its cardboard recreation will tour east coast seaside towns between November and June as part of public art events retelling the tale.
