Beverley: Flood-prone waste site to be replaced
A flood-prone household waste recycling site situated next to the River Hull is to be replaced.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council said the current centre at Weel near Beverley is also too small to cope with local demand.
A new household recycling facility is proposed for land to the west of Ings Road.
Residents have been invited to open exhibitions to view the plans and give their views.
The proposed site is much larger than the existing facility, the council said, and is due to go before the council's planning committee soon.
Beverley residents can attend an exhibition at the Treasure House in Champney Road from 17:00-19:30 GMT on Thursday.
Councillor Claire Holmes, council portfolio holder for planning, infrastructure and housing, said: "The current household waste recycling site has outlived its location and has to be closed to users every time it floods, which is no good for residents or staff.
"The proposed site is much bigger, more spacious, offers better access and can cope with the number of visitors."
