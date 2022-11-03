Jessica Lawson: Family to challenge school trip death court ruling
The family of a British girl who drowned on a school trip to France are to appeal a court ruling which cleared three teachers of any wrongdoing.
Jessica Lawson, 12, from East Yorkshire, had been swimming in a lake near Limoges in July 2015 when a plastic pontoon overturned.
In October, Chantelle Lewis, Daisy Stathers and Steven Layne were cleared by a French court of the equivalent of manslaughter by gross negligence.
Jessica's family declined to comment.
Stephen Orridge, from Pepperells Solicitors, which is representing the Lawson family, confirmed there would be both a criminal and civil appeal.
Any fresh hearing would also re-examine the decision to acquit the lifeguard on duty at the time, Leo Lemaire, and the French local authority.
Only French prosecutors can appeal criminal aspects of cases, while victims and their families can appeal civil aspects.
Details about the grounds of the appeal have not been disclosed.
The original hearing was told 24 children, aged 12 to 17, had been swimming when the pontoon overturned.
Jessica, who attended Wolfreton School near Hull, was found beneath the pontoon. She later died in hospital.
Prosecutors had recommended Ms Lewis, Ms Stathers and Mr Layne, as well as lifeguard Mr Lemaire, be jailed for three years.
However, giving her verdict to the Palais de Justice in Tulle, the head of jurisdiction Marie-Sophie Waguette said there was "no evidence to show that they were negligent".
