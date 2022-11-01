Dog freed from underground pipe after two days
- Published
A dog has been freed from an underground pipe after being stuck for two days.
Patterdale Terrier Tia was with her owner Mark Longley in Swine, East Yorkshire, when she chased a rabbit down a narrow pipe.
When all attempts to free her failed, a drainage company used a camera to locate her nearly 150m (492ft) inside.
Workers dug up the section where Tia was stuck and she has since been reunited with her owners.
Mr Longley took Tia for a walk at about 15:00 GMT on Sunday when he said she followed a rabbit into a ditch and down the drainpipe.
"I put my ear to the pipe and I could hear her, but she couldn't come back, there was no way of her turning round," he said.
"I just panicked."
The pipe ran the length of the field and had a stop end, so Tia could not get out, Mr Longley said.
He called the fire service and firefighters tried to free Tia but could not reach her.
The family called drainage firm Clearaway to ask if it could help and the team used a crawler camera, which is normally used to inspect pipes for cracks, to find the dog.
Workers from machinery hire firm Megaplant then used a digger to unearth the pipe and Tia was finally freed.
She has been reunited with her family and Mr Longley said he was "over the moon" to get her home
"I didn't think I would have my dog back alive," he added.
