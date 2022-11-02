Beverley: Plans for 71 additional pitches at caravan park
A holiday park could expand by 71 new pitches under plans submitted to East Riding of Yorkshire Council.
High Farm Country Park in Routh near Beverley would total 510 plots with new static caravans planned for a field near the village.
The holiday park's accommodation includes static caravans, glamping pods and touring pitches.
No objections have been lodged against the plans but local parish councils have been approached to comment.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Leven Parish Council commented on the park's previous expansion in 2020 claiming it caused more traffic could strain the A1035.
Plans stated the expansion would be accessed from the existing entrance to High Farm Country Park on the A1035.
The holiday park is on the site of a former sand and gravel quarry.
