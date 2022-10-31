Sledmere: Mystery of village newspaper fly-tipper rumbles on
Residents of a rural village have appealed for help to solve the 14-year mystery of who is dumping newspapers in a local hedgerow.
Bundles of unsold editions have turned up regularly in Sledmere since the first unwanted delivery in 2008.
The latest papers to be fly-tipped near the East Yorkshire village were found on Monday, 24 October.
Local councillor John Southwick said they had had no luck in finding out who was responsible.
Mr Southwick said: "They are in bundles as though they have been to the re-sellers and are going back again.
"My wife and myself try and keep the place as clean and tidy as we can - and as soon as we see any newspapers that have been dumped we try and collect them as soon as we can," he said.
If they are dry enough they can be recycled, but if not they go to landfill, he added.
Mr Southwick urged anyone with information to get in touch.
Resident Adrian Robson, who came across the latest consignment while out on a bike ride, echoed the calls.
He said the newspapers were weekend editions, and had obviously only recently been thrown under the verdant barrier.
"What we can't understand is there must be a procedure for disposing of unsold newspapers - so why are they dumping them on the roadside without taking them back and putting them through the normal channels," he added.
