Hull: Steampunk fans take to city streets for festival

Zombies make their way through the centre of Hull, as crowds gathered for the city's first steampunk festival
Zombies prowled the centre of Hull this weekend, as the city held its first steampunk festival.

Steampunk imagines a future powered by steam and clockwork with a Victorian or Edwardian twist.

The three-day Hulloween Steampunk Festival began on Friday, with a zombie walk and market among the weekend's highlights.

Organiser Karen Naylor, from Ministry of Steampunk, said Hull had "all the elements for a fabulous event".

She added: "Hull is such a fantastic city, there is a lot of culture. There are some beautiful buildings."

HullBID organised the weekend in partnership with Ministry of Steampunk.

Steampunk festival-goers in Hull city centre on Saturday
Steampunk enthusiasts enjoyed dressing up for the festival

