Grimsby: Rutland Street gunshots inquiry sees two more arrests
- Published
Two further arrests have been made by police investigating reports of gunshots on Grimsby's East Marsh estate.
Officers were alerted by a resident who reported shots being fired on Rutland Street at about 16:30 BST on Thursday.
Humberside Police the next day said nobody had been injured, and confirmed two arrests had been made.
On Saturday, Supt Paul French said a total of four men had now been arrested in connection with the investigation.
He added of the incident: "This behaviour is not acceptable and will not be tolerated.
"I want to reiterate that this was an isolated incident between individuals known to each other and we do not believe this incident to have been of any wider risk to the public."
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
