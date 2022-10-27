Briggs Marine: Oil workers to strike over pay at port site
- Published
Oil workers are to strike over a row about pay at one of the largest logistics companies in the UK.
About 40 staff at Briggs Marine in Immingham, near Grimsby, are to walk out on Friday, the GMB union said.
The company, which unloads and distributes fuel across the UK, had put forward a "frankly insulting" pay offer, the union added.
A spokesperson for Briggs Marine said the pay offer was "good" and called on the GMB to suspend strike action.
Workers at the site, which is based at the Port of Immingham, were balloted and voted "overwhelmingly" for industrial action after they rejected a "below inflation" pay offer, a union spokesperson said.
'Get back around the table'
David Shamma, from the GMB, said the strike was avoidable and accused Briggs Marine of not offering enough money.
"With a cost of living crisis hitting working people in North Lincolnshire hard, it's time for company top brass to get back around the table with an offer that reflects this."
The logistics company, which describes itself as "a leading provider of marine and environmental services", apologised to clients for potential disruption.
Briggs believes that the GMB has entered into industrial action hastily and before exploring all options.
"Briggs' priority is to avoid disruption to our clients, and it calls on GMB to suspend all industrial action immediately and to resume to normal working."
