Hull bus strike: Stagecoach and union to resume talks
- Published
Stagecoach and union bosses will resume talks next week in a bid to end a strike over pay.
Some 250 Hull-based staff, including bus drivers, walked out on 7 October after Unite members rejected a pay offer.
On Thursday, the BBC learned Stagecoach had written to the union indicating it intended to contact workers about the offer.
Unite said it viewed this as an attempt "to undermine the strike".
Unite's general secretary, Sharon Graham, said: "Stagecoach's transparent attempt to undermine the strike will not work. Our members voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action and will not be split."
Members rejected the offer of £12.50 per hour for drivers and the same percentage increase for cleaners and engineers.
Unite said Hull drivers are currently paid £11.14 an hour, while those in Merseyside are paid £14.
The union is seeking a rise to £13 and the same percentage increase for other roles.
Ms Graham added: "They [members] know Stagecoach earned profits of £72m last year, while the company's owner Deutsche Bank brought in profits of £3bn.
"Our members will not be treated as second-class employees: Stagecoach and Deutsche Bank must give them a fair slice of the pie."
The union said the strike is set to last until 29 December.
The BBC put the allegations to Stagecoach.
In a statement, Matt Cranwell, managing director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: "Our priority is to agree a pay deal and get buses back on the road for our local communities.
"Following escalation of our concerns to Unite, we are planning to meet again next week to try to bring an end to the ongoing strike action."
Stagecoach has not addressed Unite's concerns about the letter, which the BBC has seen.
