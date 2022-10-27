Belton council applies to restore World War One memorial
Proposals to repair a World War One memorial in Belton have been submitted to North Lincolnshire Council.
Belton Parish Council arranged an assessment on the statue last year and found several issues needing repair.
The monument shows a World War One soldier standing on a memorial plinth.
Underneath the statue are the names of 30 soldiers from World War One and 10 from World War Two. Suggested repairs include filling cracks and the fresh engraving of soldiers' names.
The planning application warns of the consequences of no action, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
It states: "The war memorial is slowly deteriorating and without good-quality conservation and repair, elements of the memorial could be lost forever including the names listed."
Belton Parish Council has applied for listed building consent to make the repairs.
The council hopes that funding for the restoration will be granted by the War Memorials Trust.
