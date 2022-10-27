North Lincolnshire's new pothole filler is four times faster
A machine which fills potholes "four times faster" than its predecessor has taken to the roads in North Lincolnshire.
The new machine which would be named in a public vote is greener, safer, quicker and better, the council said.
Rob Waltham, leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said: "We cannot stop potholes forming, but we can improve how we tackle the problem."
The council said the machine would make a "huge difference" to communities.
Councillor Waltham said: "Innovation must be at the heart of all we do to fix perennial problems and here we can see a commitment to doing things differently to ensure roads are safe for motorists."
In a statement the council said the machine was safer for those carrying out the work and drivers "as everything is controlled from inside the cab".
The pothole filler was also "much quicker, repairing defects in minutes with minimal disruption to traffic," they said.
Councillor Neil Poole, cabinet member for Highways, said it was "only right and proper" the machine would be named by residents after a public vote saw the authority's gritting machines named The Duke of Spreadingborough, Roger Spreaderer and Jake Grittenden.
The council also owns a salt spreader, named Grittney Spears.
The name for the new pothole filling vehicle would be selected from a shortlist of seven, which included Holey Moley, Harry Pothole, Phil McCavity, Phil McCrackin, Hole in One, Pothole Pete and Potty McPotface, the authority said.
