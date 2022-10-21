Grimsby and Immingham: Repairs to three major bridges approved
The repair and resurfacing of three major North East Lincolnshire road bridges will "boost key industries and tourism", a council has said.
The work on the bridges linking Grimsby and Immingham has now been approved by North East Lincolnshire Council.
Inspections had shown the carriageways and structures of the bridges had deteriorated of late, the council said.
It secured £8m from the government to carry out the work to help "prevent long-term disruption and closures".
Councillor Stewart Swinburn, portfolio holder for environment and transport, said the bridges on Gilbey Road, Alexandra Dock and Cleethorpes Road were "critical elements of our highway system".
"If these fail, there would be significant impacts, both economically in terms of the amount of trade that use the route, but also to our local population on a daily basis just in terms of going about normal life.
"If we don't do the repairs now, the structures will only get worse, meaning larger scale repairs, and potentially complete closure of the route in the future," he added.
The authority was working with contractors to reduce disruption on the roads during the work, Mr Swinburn said.
