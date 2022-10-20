Hull: Overnight closures set to be introduced on major route
- Published
Overnight road closures are to be introduced on a major route in Hull to allow for resurfacing work and bridge repairs.
National Highways is imposing restrictions to allow for work on Myton Swing Bridge as part of the A63 Castle Street improvement scheme.
The overnight closures will be in place between 20:00 and 06:00 GMT from 31 October for three weeks.
A contraflow system will also be in place, officials said.
A spokesperson said: "We are working closely with our colleagues on the A63 Castle Street site and the local authority to ensure we keep disruption to a minimum.
"Our work may extend journey times; we kindly ask customers to leave extra time for their journeys.
"A fully signed diversion will be in place, and this has been agreed in advance with the local authority."
Work is expected to continue until Autumn 2023.
Myton Swing Bridge was built in 1979 and carries the A63 over the River Hull.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.