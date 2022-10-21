Grimsby: The town that turned Tory now looks back in anger
- Published
Like a number of northern towns, Grimsby turned Conservative for the first time in decades at the 2019 election. BBC News' Kevin Shoesmith went to see what people there think of the current political landscape.
Busker Rob Funnell is part-way through Oasis hit 'Don't Look Back in Anger' when I arrive in Victoria Street.
Fresh from travelling around Australia, he's returned to a country in turmoil and a town in which some feel betrayed.
Like many other former Labour strongholds which made up the 'red wall', Grimsby turned blue back in 2019's national vote.
"They all do what they want," says Rob, 35, dismissing politicians from all parties with a strum of his guitar.
I push on to Top Town Market, where I find the more politically-minded Suzan Holmes, owner of Sensual Oils.
"People are angry when they look back to the last election," says Suzan, also a fortune teller.
She says people feel betrayed by a party that has remained in power by riding on the coat-tails of towns like Grimsby.
"People here voted Conservative because they wanted to come out of the European Union," says Suzan.
"They thought we'd be better off. The reality is that we're no better off for it. The public are just expected to do what they're told.
"A lot of people who speak to me are angry."
Suzan says many of her customers "look so poorly and worried".
"These are working people," she says. "They should have more to show for their hard work."
Following prime minister Liz Truss's resignation after just 44 days in office, Suzan believes now is the time to declare a general election, giving whoever is elected the chance to lead with a credible mandate.
"Truss wasn't strong enough to lead the country," she says. "We need someone who is..."
Natalie Wood, 49, says she would vote Labour "no question" if a general election was to be called.
"They may as well put a group of chimpanzees in government," she tells me. "They'd do a better job than this lot."
Natalie believes only former Prime Minister Boris Johnson can keep the Conservatives in Downing Street.
"I don't like any of them," she says. "But, to me, Boris seems more human and in touch than the rest of them."
She ponders for a moment, before adding: "People would go for Boris, I think."
Like Rob the busker, Graham Thompson, 66, who runs a jewellery stall, appears disillusioned with politics.
"I'd vote for Larry if an election was called," he says, referencing Downing Street's resident feline.
"People can't stand all the infighting and incompetency."
Before I leave, I ask Suzan to use her powers and reveal what she thinks the future holds for us.
"We're going to crash," she says. "I think we're looking at a recession. Boris Johnson will be back. He said before that he wouldn't rule it out."
All part of a masterplan?
"I think so," replies Suzan.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.