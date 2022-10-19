Christopher Alder: Hull mural to remember man who died in custody
A mural to mark 25 years since the death of a black man in police custody is being planned for Hull next year.
Christopher Alder choked to death while handcuffed and lying face down on the floor of a Hull police station in 1998.
Artist Michael Barnes-Wynters said he hoped the large-scale mural would be a reminder of what happened to the 37-year-old former paratrooper.
Mr Alder's sister, Janet, said she was "blown away and overwhelmed" by the proposed "fitting tribute".
"I think it's absolutely brilliant," she said.
"It's just really nice to know that they recognise what happened to him, and really don't want it swept under the carpet - dying in custody the way that he did, and the way that his body was in a mortuary for 11 years.
"It's great to know that the public's out there supporting the family."
Ms Alder has campaigned for more than 20 years for answers over her brother's death.
CCTV footage showed officers laughing and joking while the ex-Parachute Regiment soldier was unconscious in a pool of blood. It was more than 10 minutes before police went to his aid.
An inquest found he was unlawfully killed but no one has been held accountable for his death.
Misconduct and manslaughter charges were brought against five Humberside Police officers, though they were acquitted in 2002.
A 2006 report by the police watchdog said four of the officers present in the custody suite when Mr Alder died were guilty of the "most serious neglect of duty" and "unwitting racism".
The force apologised for its failure to "treat Christopher with sufficient compassion".
Then in 2011 the family were dealt a further blow when they were told the body of a 77-year-old black woman had been buried in place of Mr Alder in 2000. No action was taken and nobody was held accountable following an inquiry led by South Yorkshire Police.
Ms Alder said: "It's really, really significant to know that the fight is still going on. We still want justice and those responsible to be held to account.
"Without accountability there is no change."
"It's a conversation that should never go away," added Mr Barnes-Wynters.
He said he approached street artist Akse, who created the mural of footballer Marcus Rashford in Manchester, to paint the artwork and was looking at a number of locations in the city centre for the fresco, which would be titled 'Lest We Forget'.
