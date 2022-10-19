Grimsby: Over 50 shopping trolleys in River Freshney junk clean-up haul
Dozens of shopping trolleys have been hauled out of a North East Lincolnshire river as part of a major clean-up.
A group of magnet fishers travelled from Leeds to Grimsby to carry out the operation after seeing an appeal for help from a conservation group.
Lyndsey Downes, from the Freshney Comrades, said the response to the appeal had been fantastic.
At least 50 trolleys were pulled from the River Freshney near Corporation Bridge on Sunday, she said.
"We put a bit of a call-out on social media and we've been absolutely blown away by the amount of people who really support the cause," Ms Downes said.
"[This included] a group of magnet fishers who came all the way from Leeds to help," she added.
The day marked the start of a campaign to clear junk from the river and to encourage other people to get involved.
Other items found in the river included a child's bike, traffic cones and a pushchair.
Marc Lawless, also from the Freshney Comrades, said if it was cleared of junk, the stretch of river would be ideal for activities such as paddle boarding and canoeing.
The campaign has also attracted support from supermarkets, businesses and local councillors.
Freshney ward councillor Steve Holland said a small minority of people were responsible for the problems at the river.
"It doesn't do anything to help the area and it doesn't do anything to help our town. We need to work together and increase that community pride," he said.
Another big clean-up operation is planned for next year.
