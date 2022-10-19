Hull bus driver strike continues as talks break down in pay row
- Published
Bus passengers in Hull face more disruption in the coming weeks after talks broke down between Stagecoach bosses and drivers.
Unite the Union is calling for a pay rise to £13 an hour for drivers to meet the rising cost of living.
Stagecoach says it will give its drivers the pay increase requested, but not until next May.
Drivers went on strike on 7 October and could remain out until 29 December as talks ended without resolution.
Stagecoach has accused the union of moving the goalposts.
Matt Cranwell, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: "Unite have asked for an increase to £13 an hour and that's what we have offered.
"We really value our employees in Hull and we agree they deserve a good pay rise.
"This continued strike action is hurting our people, our customers and our communities. It is also hitting the pockets of our employees at a time when every penny counts and is now risking the future of Hull's bus network."
The company said it was open to talks with Unite and the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service at any time and wanted to agree a deal quickly to avoid ongoing disruption for customers.
It said it would keep these offers open until Friday in the hope that Unite might see reason.
Unite accused Stagecoach of hardly moving on its previous proposed offers and said drivers should be paid equally to those in other parts of the country. The union said drivers should not have to wait until next year for the pay increase.
Harriet Eisner, Unite Regional Co-ordinating Officer, said the union was "extremely disappointed" with Stagecoach's offer which "would not be accepted by members".
She added: "The ongoing industrial action will continue as planned."
