Hull Fair: Sunday opening could ease crowds, traders say
- Published
Removing a traditional Sunday "break day" could help alleviate huge crowds who flock to Hull Fair during its opening weekend, a traders group said.
The first Saturday of the 2022 event was considered the busiest day on record by organisers, with 400,000 people visiting across the week.
Hull City Council said residents wanted a rest day due to the fair's intensity.
But the Showmen's Guild said it could open on the Sunday with reduced hours and tighter noise rules.
Michael Cowie, chair of the Yorkshire section of the Showmen's Guild of Great Britain, said the 2022 event "went well", but the busy scenes seen on the Saturday could potentially be eased.
"It's the largest travelling funfair in Europe and I don't know another fair in England that isn't open on a Sunday apart from Hull Fair," he said.
"Quite a lot of traders feel it would be a benefit to us to open on the Sunday and alleviate the problem on the Saturday."
Mr Cowie said Nottingham's huge Goose Fair event introduced a "quieter day" when it opened on a Sunday, with music levels turned down, and suggested Hull Fair could do something similar.
'A nice break'
Hull Fair, in its 728th year, takes place on the 16-acre Walton Street car park site.
Lily Robinson, 89, a nearby resident, said she did not mind the fair but "it's nice just to have at least one day off".
"After a busy first couple of days we get our road back for a day before it all starts again," she told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"It would be another day of having people we don't know go past and worrying about rubbish going in our gardens."
David Keitch, 68, who lives on Walton Street, said: "I thought the fair was fine this year, I actually thought it was toned down this time compared to previous years."
He added: "I like having the Sunday off though, the first two days can be quite hectic so that day gives us a nice break."
Councillor Dave McCobb, Hull City Council portfolio holder for communications and engagement, said: "Hull Fair is a very intense experience for people who live in the Walton Street area. It has traditionally not operated on the middle Sunday to give those nearby residents a break.
"The last time the council asked them, residents were keen to keep it this way, and we feel we need to balance the needs of those wanting to operate and attend Hull Fair with the needs of those who live next to it."
Despite record numbers on its opening Saturday, its overall 2022 visitor figure is half the 800,000 attendees the fair saw in 2019, with a bus strike and the cost of living crisis said to be potential factors.
"People haven't got as much spare change in their pocket so maybe they've come along once rather than two or three times," Mr Cowie said.
He added: "I'm biased, but in my opinion it's the biggest and best fair in the country, it's a fantastic event."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.