Hull Christmas jumper donation call for needy children
- Published
People are being asked to donate Christmas jumpers to deprived children.
Hull City Council said over the last few years the scheme had collected about 200 sweaters and delivered them to schools in disadvantaged areas.
The council said Christmas can cause financial pressure for many families and the jumper collections were "designed to help ensure all children can take part in the celebrations".
It is also part of a campaign to encourage the recycling of textiles.
The council said the "skyrocketing" cost of living crisis made the campaign even more important.
Liberal Democrat councillor Julia Conner said: "This year, we hope we can collect more Christmas jumpers than ever before and redistribute them to children and families in need.
"This simple, heart-warming act of donation will allow children to join in with their friends at Christmas, as well as reminding us all to donate unwanted clothing to those in need all year round".
The collection runs up until 30 November and jumpers can be donated at the Hull Community and Voluntary Services building on Beverley Road as well as at branches of Beercocks estate agents.
If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this story you can visit BBC Action Line.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.