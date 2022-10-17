Snaith manslaughter trial: Rhys Collington cleared
- Published
A reveller accused of killing a man who touched his girlfriend's bottom has been found not guilty of manslaughter.
Rhys Collington, 23, was said to have attacked amputee David Sugden, 51, in the early hours of Friday 16 July 2021 outside The Downe Arms, in Snaith, East Yorkshire, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground.
Mr Sugden died from a brain bleed.
On Friday, Mr Collington was acquitted by a jury following a five-day trial at Bradford Crown Court.
Mr Collington had been socialising with his girlfriend and a group of friends on the night in question, the trial heard.
Prosecutors claimed Mr Collington, of Airdrie, Scotland, had struck Mr Sugden "in anger", believing he may have inappropriately touched his girlfriend.
The jury deliberated for two hours and 20 minutes, a court official said.
Det Ch Insp Grant Taylor, of Humberside Police, said: "It was important that this case was decided by a jury, and we are grateful to those members of the public who carefully considered all of the evidence presented before the court. We acknowledge and respect the decision they came to.
"This was a lengthy judicial process, and I would like to thank all those who assisted with our inquiries and the subsequent court process for their support and patience."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.