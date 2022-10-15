Flamborough Head: Mum who collapsed on cliff searches for lifesavers
A woman who collapsed on a clifftop is searching for the two people who saved her life.
Donna Bates, 40, suffered a cardiac arrest while on a walk with her children at Flamborough Head on the East Yorkshire coast in June.
She said she would be dead were it not for the strangers who "appeared out of nowhere" and gave her CPR.
Ms Bates wants to find the duo and said: "I didn't think there was any way I would make it off that clifftop."
The former teaching assistant from South Elmsall, Wakefield, is working with Yorkshire Ambulance Service to encourage more people to learn the lifesaving skill.
Ms Bates, who now lives in Bubwith near Selby, said she "felt breathless all of a sudden" during the walk and asked her son to call an ambulance before she collapsed "on the clifftops with nobody else around".
Fortunately two people, who she said she believes are named Carol and Simon, were able to help.
"My son got my phone out and started calling 999, at which point two people appeared out of nowhere," she said
"I didn't think there was any way I would make it off that clifftop. I said goodbye to my kids, I told them to tell their siblings that I loved them.
"If it wasn't for a passer-by who knew CPR, I wouldn't be alive."
Her family were told she may not be able to walk again but Ms Bates said she is recovering well and joked: "My seven-year-old daughter likes to call me a zombie because I was dead and came back."
