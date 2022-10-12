Grimsby baby bereavement gowns maker appeals for help
- Published
A group of volunteers who make funeral gowns for babies out of donated wedding and prom dresses is appealing for helpers and equipment.
Angel Gowns in Grimsby says it has a backlog of garments that need making before being sent to local hospitals.
One of the organisers, Louise Drakes, said it takes around two days to produce each item.
Ms Drakes said the group has had to close its books and needed to process 450 dresses.
She said that volunteers did not have to be able to sew so long as they could "use a pair of scissors".
"We also need sewing machines and sewers and equipment," she said.
She estimates the group has made more than 2,000 gowns since it started around three years ago and has a team of 20 volunteers.
'Touching stories'
"I know it sounds horrible, but hopefully we can help," she said.
"Quite a lot of our sewers have taken it up because they've lost babies, or they know people who have."
"I've had so many people stopping me on the street saying, 'You're the Angel Gowns lady and I've just lost my baby and we have one of your dresses'."
She said one woman who had used the service stopped her one day to introduce her "rainbow baby" who was born following the loss of her previous child.
"There's quite a lot of touching stories that come out of it," she said.
Ms Drakes said the organisation had received donations of dresses from around the world.
She said to avoid airmiles she now puts people in the USA, Canada, Australia and elsewhere in the UK in touch with sewers in their own country who make the garments for local hospitals.
The group is based in the Welholme Works in Grimsby and runs a drop-in sewing session on Thursday mornings.
If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this story you can visit BBC Action Line.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.