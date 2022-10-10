Scunthorpe: Man, 18, arrested in murder probe released
- Published
A man arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a woman in Scunthorpe has been released with no further action, police said.
The woman, who has not been named, was discovered in an alleyway between Berkeley Street and Sheffield Street West at 20:50 BST, on 1 October
Humberside Police said the woman had suffered a fatal head injury and died later in hospital.
The force said it is treating her death as "unexplained".
Det Ch Insp Nicole Elliott said: "The 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released unconditionally from our investigation.
"At this time, the woman's tragic death remains unexplained, and the investigation continues as we work to understand how the woman came to sustain a fatal head injury."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk