Owen Danter: Man who went on run after murder attempt jailed
- Published
A man who went on the run after wrongly believing he had stabbed someone to death has been jailed for 20 years.
Owen Danter, 44, of Welton, East Yorkshire, stabbed his victim on 24 May then fled, only to be arrested by police later that day.
Police found him at an address in Malton, North Yorkshire, and he was charged with attempted murder, false imprisonment and sexual assault.
He pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing and was sentenced at Hull Crown Court.
'Dangerous man'
He was handed a 20-year jail sentence on Friday, with an extra five years on licence, and was placed on the sex offenders register for life.
Det Con Karl Bullock, from Humberside Police, said: "I would like to thank the victim and their family for their courage during the judicial process.
"Danter is a dangerous man who subjected his victim to an horrific attack.
"Danter terrified his victim and their family and I hope this lengthy sentence provides some closure to those affected by him."
