Hull Fair sees 'busiest day on record'
- Published
Hull Fair has seen its busiest day on record, according to organisers.
Around 100,000 people are believed to have visited the fair on Saturday, the team behind the annual event said.
Organisers said Saturday nights were "notoriously busy" and police advised people to avoid the area with nearby roads "at a standstill".
Writing on social media, the team said: "We think we may have broken our record, estimates suggesting the busiest single day on record".
In 2010 the fair saw 250,000 visitors over its entire eight day run.
Hull Fair was cancelled in 2020 as a result of the pandemic, but returned in 2021 with safety measures in place.
The fair is in its 728th year and attracts visitors from across the country.
It takes place on the 16-acre Walton Street car park site and features fairground rides, stalls and a funfair for children.
The event runs until 15 October at Walton Street.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.