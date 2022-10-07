Scunthorpe: Murder inquiry after woman found in alleyway dies
A murder investigation is under way after a woman found seriously injured in an alleyway in Scunthorpe died.
The woman, who has not been named, was discovered in the passage between Berkeley Street and Sheffield Street West at 20:50 BST on Saturday.
Humberside Police said she died in hospital on Wednesday from a head injury.
An 18-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder is being held in police custody.
The force said a woman arrested in connection with the incident had been released under investigation.
Det Ch Insp Nicole Elliott said officers had been investigating a number of lines of enquiry.
"We understand that a tragic incident of this nature will cause shock to the local community. Those living in the area will see an increased number of officers over the coming days.
"Our neighbourhood policing team are also in the area providing reassurance to residents and the local community."
She appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the area around the time to get in touch.
