Hull: Bus drivers begin strike action
- Published
Bus strikes will go ahead from Friday across Hull in a dispute over pay.
Stagecoach drivers, cleaners and engineers are expected to walk out until 29 December in industrial action that coincides with Hull Fair, according to union Unite.
Stagecoach said drivers had been offered a 14.5% pay increase and would be the "highest paid in the region".
A Unite spokesperson said Stagecoach drivers in Merseyside were being paid more and the union wanted parity.
The Park & Ride service for Hull Fair, which takes place from 7 October to 15 October, will run with service 22 from Priory Park running at frequent intervals between 17:00 BST and 21:00, service 21 from Humber Bridge running regularly between 17:00 and 20:00.
A return service from West Park will run from 17:30 during the fair.
The following services will operate up to every 30 minutes between 07:00 and 18:00 from Monday to Saturday, and up to every hour on Sundays between 09:00 and 18:00:
- Service 1 - Hull Interchange to Boothferry Estate
- Service 2 - Hull Interchange to Boothferry Estate
- Service 2 - Hull Interchange to North Bransholme
- Service 3 - Hull Interchange to Orchard Park
- Service 3 - Hull Interchange to Bilton Grange
- Service 4 - Hull Interchange to Bilton Grange
- Service 4 - Hull Interchange to Orchard Park
- Service 5 - Hull Interchange to Kingswood
- Service 6 - Hull Interchange to Kingswood
- Service 8 - Hull Interchange to Sutton Park/Bransholme
- Service 8 - Hull Interchange to Spring Cottage/Bransholme
- Service 12 - Hull Interchange to Bransholme
- Service 14 - Hull Interchange to Greatfield
The 250/450 service will operate as normal between Grimsby, Barton and Hull.
Stagecoach said the 350 service is expected to run as usual but asked passengers to check Twitter for daily updates.
The following 255/355 services will run:
- 04:30 BST North Bransholme to WREN, with three buses
- 05:20 BST North Bransholme to WREN
- 07:10 BST North Bransholme to WREN
- 13:35 BST Hull Interchange to WREN
- 14:50 BST WREN to Bransholme, with two buses
- 17:10 BST WREN to North Bransholme, with two buses
- 17:10 BST WREN to Scunthorpe (Service 355)
The following 255/355 journeys will not run:
- 04:55 BST Scunthorpe to WREN ( Service 355)
- 15:35 BST North Bransholme to WREN
- 17:05 BST Hull Interchange to WREN
- 22:35 BST Hull Interchange to WREN
- 03:45 BST WREN to North Bransholme
- 03:45 BST WREN to Scunthorpe (Service 355)
- 05:45 BST WREN to North Bransholme
- 07:20 BST WREN to Hull Interchange
- 08:50 BST WREN to Hull Interchange
- 17:50 BST WREN to North Bransholme
- 23:20 BST WREN to North Bransholme
The following school and college services will run:
- Wilberforce service 81 - 85
- The Marvel College MC1 - MC2
- Malet Lambert 17S
- Consortium C1/C2
These school services will be run by alternative operators:
- BG01 Wawne to Beverley Grammar School will be operated by Ellie Rose Travel
- 7DR Sledmere to Driffield School will be operated by Acklams Coaches
- HW9 Broomfleet to Howden School, the morning journey will be operated by Thornes Independent and the afternoon journey will be operated by Acklams Coaches
A Stagecoach spokesperson said all other services will not run and added: "We apologise for the inconvenience caused, and we assure you we have been working tirelessly in an effort to avoid such disruption."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.