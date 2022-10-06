Jessica Lawson drowning: Parents 'devastated' over school trip court verdicts
- Published
The parents of a girl who drowned on a school trip to France are "devastated" no-one has been held responsible for her death, their solicitor said.
Jessica Lawson, 12, from Wolfreton School near Hull, was swimming in a lake near Limoges in 2015 when a pontoon overturned.
Her three teachers and a lifeguard were cleared of manslaughter by gross negligence at a hearing on Wednesday.
Solicitor Stephen Orridge said the family were considering a civil appeal.
The hearing in France was told 24 children, aged 12 to 17, had been swimming when the pontoon, which Jessica was found beneath, flipped over. She later died in hospital.
French prosecutors had recommended teachers Chantelle Lewis, Daisy Stathers and Steven Layne, as well as lifeguard Leo Lemaire, be jailed for three years.
However, following a judicial review into her death, Marie-Sophie Waguette, head of jurisdiction at the Palais de Justice in Tulle, said there was "no evidence to show that they were negligent".
The three teachers had stood accused of failing to comply with risk-evaluation regulations.
However, Ms Waguette said the court believed they "were not under obligation to carry out any specific checks".
She added there was no evidence to suggest the teachers had failed to monitor the activity.
Mr Orridge said her parents were "absolutely devastated" by the outcome and had waited seven years to get answers as to what happened.
"It wasn't necessary about blame. It was about answers and responsibility and getting some real answers from those involved as to what happened on that day."
'Profound shock'
The solicitor said he would be working with authorities and the UK coroner with regards to a potential appeal.
He added: "It was an unexpected outcome in my personal opinion and we will continue to work with them to get them some kind of answers and justice."
In a statement, Wolfreton School said Jessica "would never be forgotten here."
A spokesperson said: "This incident was a terrible tragedy and we cannot begin to imagine the pain and heartache Jessica's family has had to ensure in the seven long years it has taken for this case to come before the French courts. Our thoughts remain with them.
"Jessica was a lively and popular student and her untimely death came as a profound shock to our school."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.