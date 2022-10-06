Spurn lightship: Hull's historic vessel to be repainted
A former lightship will be repainted in its original colours as a project to restore the vessel nears completion.
The Spurn Lightship was built in 1927 and guided mariners in the waters of the Humber estuary for decades.
It is being restored as part of Hull's £30m maritime regeneration project and will be painted black on Thursday.
Hull City Council leader Mike Ross said: "The restoration of one of Hull's cherished vessels has reached a significant milestone."
The Spurn Lightship will be painted with specialist pigment designed to last for 25 years.
It will be painted red below the waterline in a shade which is intended to stop plant growth.
Mr Ross said the vessel's lantern and light are also being repaired and when this is complete it will return to a temporary spot in Hull Marina while work is finished on its permanent berth.
The lightship - also known as Goole Shipbuilding, Light Vessel 12 - got its name from its mooring point off Spurn, an East Yorkshire sand spit.
It was used during World War Two and stayed in service until it was decommissioned in November 1975.
The lightship is expected to open to visitors in 2023 at a site near Murdoch Connection.
