Hull Fair: Ride owners on rollercoaster of rising costs
Many businesses are looking down the barrel of spiralling costs and shrinking demand. But for members of Hull Fair - Europe's largest travelling funfair - increases in costs and a drop in customers could spell the end to a way of life. Ahead of its opening, BBC News' Kevin Shoesmith went to find out what show owners think the future holds.
For a funfair poised to open, it is unusually quiet on Walton Street.
Only the occasional clatter of metal on metal or friendly exchange can be heard piercing the silence.
Spencer Stokes is stood in front of a fun house attraction, on a pitch held by his family for generations.
Fairs are in his blood.
But something is different this year, explains the 35-year-old.
"See those lights on the ride over there," he says, pointing.
"All of those would be on in previous years, and we'd have music everywhere as well, even before we open."
Around the corner, a clue to the silence can be seen.
Behind a catering van being given a lick of paint, a hose leads from a small delivery tanker to a ride.
Diesel, or "liquid gold" as it is called here, is being delivered.
With a drum now costing about £245, nearly double what some owners paid just a few years ago, it is not hard to see why the fuel has been given this moniker.
"We run our generators only when we need to," says Spencer. "That is to test the ride or when there are people around."
His great-grandfather Tipler White owned the family pitch 100 years ago, before it was passed down the line to his son John and, finally, Spencer's parents Michelle and Freddy.
One day the pitch will be passed to Spencer and his brothers, Freddy Junior and Davis.
But the future, once mapped out for these three brothers, is far from certain, as the cost of living crisis cuts deep into profit margins.
"We've come out of the pandemic straight into a fuel crisis," says Spencer.
Hull Fair, which runs until 15 October, attracted about 800,000 visitors in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.
It's been a presence in the city almost every autumn for more than 700 years.
The event is as much about the brandy snaps, candy floss and hotdogs as it is the thrills invoked by the rides.
Jackie Connell, 56, and her family run two catering units.
"I was given a drum of diesel for a wedding present in 1993," she laughs. "Back then, a drum cost about £15."
Her cheerful tone which greeted me drops as she explains the impact of rising costs.
"I've just been to a wholesaler to stock up," she says. "I've been going to the same one for 20-odd years. The owner told me, 'I hope we are still in business next year'.
"Never before have I also had to wonder if we will still be in business in 12 months' time."
People here are doing all they can to survive in a world where many of their customers are facing the choice of heating or eating.
For many households, a fiver is a meal rather than a ride.
But there is an air of optimism that crowds will come, though many confide they expect fewer people than in previous years.
Sharing generators - and therefore fuel costs - with other ride owners is one practical measure some are taking to widen their margins.
"People are also thinking twice before attending events," says Jackie. "Especially if it's far away."
A radio, in the centre of a dodgems track, sparks into life, as its owner scales a ladder to make a repair.
'Manic Monday' by The Bangles plays.
It sounds like an earnest prayer, almost, with this community hoping to be rushed off their feet by thrill-seekers.
Robert Hill, 69, is a fourth-generation fair ride owner.
He owns two attractions, including a runaway train. His costs, as well as the train, have run away in recent times, he says.
Robert is now paying around £115 more for a drum of diesel than he was a few years ago.
"On top of that, insurance has gone up by about 25%," explains Robert. "It's a big concern. We are all feeling it.
"By a long way, this will be the hardest year we have had."
Like others, Robert is praying for fine weather.
"Rain can halve what we make," he says.
None of the owners we speak to intend to put up prices this year, instead choosing to absorb rising costs.
"The people of Hull support us very well," says Robert. "I always say look after people and they will look after you."
Even then, profits will be hard to come by.
"Most ride owners will not move into profit until at least next Wednesday or Thursday," predicts Robert.
Jackie, the caterer, adds: "Some will leave this fair in arrears. It's nail-biting."
Michael Cowie, chairman of the Yorkshire section of The Showmen's Guild, which organises Hull Fair, says rising costs are "a major problem", but adds the whole country is under similar pressures.
"Many of us are unable to afford to attend smaller fairs - some of the rides use a barrel of fuel a day.
"We can't keep raising prices. We're not daft. There's no point making it so dear people can't afford to come.
"Hull Fair is Europe's biggest travelling fair. It's a fantastic event."
