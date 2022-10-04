Jessica Lawson death: Teacher thought pontoon was safety feature
- Published
A teacher in charge of a school trip where a 12-year-old girl drowned after a pontoon capsized said he thought the platform was a safety feature.
Jessica Lawson, from Wolfreton School near Hull, had been swimming in a lake near Limoges, France, in 2015 when it overturned. She later died in hospital.
A judicial hearing into her death has begun in the French town of Tulle.
Steven Layne, 46, told prosecutors he did not witness "any sort of distress" when the pontoon overturned.
Head of Jurisdiction in Tulle, Marie-Sophie Waguette, said there should have been a minimum of three chains to secure the platform, but a picture shown in court displayed only two.
She asked Mr Layne, with the help of an interpreter, what the guidelines were for accompanying children on swimming trips in the UK and if he knew the rules for France.
He said he did not know and had not asked, although staff had checked with the lifeguard and concluded conditions were OK.
"When I spoke to the students I did say they could use the pontoon but I told them in using it they weren't to do any diving, not to be silly, to respect other people around it and to not scream and shout," he said.
He said he had told them not to do any bombing and added he did not think it was dangerous.
He said when the platform overturned he checked first to see if there was "any sort of distress from the students".
"I checked over my shoulder to see the lifeguard, to see his reaction as he was looking in the direction of the platform - but there was no distress from him."
He said a couple of children had tried to get the pontoon right again, but he told them to get out of the water.
"As the kids were coming out the water we did quickly check to see who was missing and realised that Jessica Lawson was missing."
Mr Layne was then asked why he had not reacted to the pontoon capsizing.
"I did react by looking at the lifeguard to gauge their reaction to see what they thought of the situation," he replied.
"I could see that platform was tilted but it was not unstable."
When asked about the platform being identified as a possible risk, he said: "When we did the risk assessment I actually saw the pontoon and I saw it as a safety feature.
"Should they swim, they could use it as something to hang on to."
Mr Layne, fellow teachers Chantelle Lewis and Daisy Stathers, lifeguard Leo Lemaire and the town of Liginiac are all accused of negligence in connection with Jessica's death.
The case continues, and is expected to last two days.
