Hull Royal Infirmary staff threatened by man with knife
- Published
A man has been arrested after staff at Hull Royal Infirmary were threatened with a knife, police have said.
Armed response officers arrived to find members of the public had detained a man, Humberside Police said.
The force said it was called to an "altercation" inside and outside the hospital at 07:20 BST on Tuesday.
A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon, police said. No-one was injured in the incident.
Humberside Police said those involved were left shaken, and thanked members of the public for intervening, "which undoubtedly prevented anyone being hurt".
