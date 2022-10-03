Hull food bank donation appeal amid unsustainable demand
A food bank has issued an urgent appeal for donations, saying it is experiencing an "unsustainable" rise in demand for the service.
The Unity in Community food bank in Bransholme, Hull, said it gave out between 30 to 40 parcels a week before the pandemic but is now giving out 65.
Manager Liam Woods said last week they had been forced to turn two families away due to a lack of supplies.
He warned the numbers of people using the service could rise further.
Mr Woods told the Local Democracy Reporting Service more support would be needed to keep up with demand in the coming months.
"As the cost of living crisis moves into winter we project up to 70 people could be accessing the Food Bank come Christmas, this is not sustainable," he said.
Mr Woods said the service urgently needed donations of tinned food, tea, coffee, long-life juices and milk, rice and pasta.
