Balby: CCTV appeal after woman bitten by dog
Police investigating a dog attack which left a woman needing hospital treatment have released a CCTV image of a woman they want to speak to.
The 25-year-old victim was bitten on the hand as she tried to fend off a "German Shepherd-type dog" which had bitten her own dog "numerous times".
South Yorkshire Police said the incident took place on 3 September in Hall Flat Lane, Balby, near Doncaster.
Anyone who recognises the woman in the image is asked to contact police.
