Hull: New footbridge over A63 to open
- Published
A new 120ft-long (37m) footbridge to improve safety and reduce congestion in Hull city centre is set to open later.
The Porter Street bridge over the A63 is part of a £355m scheme to create better connections in the city.
The emerald green bridge forms a new pedestrian route over the A63, connecting Porter Street on the north to St James Street to the south.
Highways England said it would support economic growth, improve journeys and help the nearby port to thrive.
The footbridge forms part of the A63 Castle Street project - an ongoing scheme designed to improve access, reduce congestion and enhance safety around the main route.
Work on the project started in 2020 and is due for completion in 2025.
