Scunthorpe: Row over £1m green space branded 'vast waste of money'
- Published
A newly opened green space which may be renamed after Queen Elizabeth II has caused a row in Lincolnshire.
The £1m Town Gardens in Scunthorpe were opened on 24 September.
However, the space which the council wants to rename Queen Elizabeth Gardens, was described by the opposition Labour Party as a "vast waste of money".
Objectors said the money would be better spent on improvements to local amenities like libraries and car parks.
The land outside the council offices at Church Square House includes a fountain, tree planting and benches.
'Outpouring of sadness'
The project was funded by £1m from the government's Town Fund.
Rob Waltham, leader of North Lincolnshire's Conservative lead Council, said changing the name of the space from Town Gardens to Queen Elizabeth Gardens would need the approval of King Charles III.
"A lot of people felt something should be done to capture the outpouring of sadness at the loss of the Queen," he added.
Councillors Lorraine Yeadon and Mashook Ali said the "vast waste of money" could have been spent on "providing improvements to vital community spaces such as Scunthorpe Central Library, or the multi-story car park which is desperately in need of investment" according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
