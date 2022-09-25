Scunthorpe: 11 injured after car hits bystanders at car meet
Eleven people have been injured after a car collided with bystanders at a reported car meet in Scunthorpe.
The emergency services were called to the incident at Flixborough Industrial Estate at about 21:10 BST on Saturday.
Humberside Police said one of those injured was in a critical condition and four had been seriously injured.
Officers said a 17-year-old had been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
It is believed about 50 cars were taking part in the event which began at Scunthorpe Retail Park before moving to the industrial estate at Flixborough where the collision happened.
Insp John Rickells said: "This was a multi-agency incident response and we worked with our emergency service colleagues to provide emergency first aid and establish the circumstances of the incident."
He said the investigation was still at an early stage and the force would release more information when it could.
The force has appealed for anyone with any phone or dashcam footage of the cars involved to contact them.
"We are aware that a number of people left the scene prior to emergency services arriving and they may have witnessed what happened," Insp Rickells added.
