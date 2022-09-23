Hull: Giant granite portrait of the Queen unveiled
- Published
A large granite portrait of the Queen has been unveiled by a Hull-based memorials maker.
The artwork, which measures 5ft by 4ft (1.5m by 1.2m), is made up of 20 tiles, each painted by a different member of the Odlings design team.
It was originally designed to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee but was only finally put together following the Queen's death.
General manager Chris Kemp described the portrait as "absolutely beautiful".
"We put all the pieces together and nobody knew what it was going to look like," he said.
"When we saw it, it was so emotional, it was incredible.
"This was prior to the Queen passing away so when we finally put it together on the board it became more poignant as a tribute."
The image is based on the Queen's official 1953 Coronation photograph taken by Cecil Beaton.
It depicts her in robes wearing the Imperial State Crown and holding the Sovereign's Orb and Sceptre, which were placed on her coffin during the state funeral.
One of the artists, Alan Clough, added portraits of Prince Philip, the Queen's father George VI and the Queen Mother in his square, as well as Paddington Bear hidden in her ermine robes.
Megan Clough's square depicts the flags hanging in Westminster Abbey as well as additional images of the Queen.
"I wanted to incorporate some of her older self looking at her younger self," she said.
"In the writing I've just engraved 'I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service' - the famous speech."
The company was founded in 1870 and specialises in making custom memorials from granite and marble.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.