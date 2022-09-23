Hull Fair: Bus operator criticises Unite strike timing
A bus operator has criticised plans to stage strike action during one of Europe's largest travelling funfairs.
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected at Hull Fair between 7-15 October, with Unite set to hold a continuous strike from its opening day.
Stagecoach said drivers had been offered a 14.5% pay increase and would be the "highest paid in the region".
A Unite spokesperson said Stagecoach drivers in Merseyside were being paid more and the union wanted parity.
The union said there had been only a 1% increase in wages since 2019.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "The workers are asking for a pay increase that reflects the rates paid to workers in other parts of the country.
'Fair deal'
"For drivers, this would mean an increase to £13 per hour, with other roles increasing in-line with the same percentage."
Workers had voted 96% in favour of strike action which will run from 7 October until 29 December.
Ms Graham added: "There is palpable anger amongst our membership at their unequal and stagnant wages when Stagecoach is awash with cash.
"It can pay and it should pay. Unite fights for our members' jobs, pay and conditions so we will be relentless in the campaign to ensure Stagecoach members in Hull get a fair deal."
Stagecoach East Midlands said it had been told the strike would cover the duration of Hull Fair, which attracted 800,000 people to Walton Street in 2019.
Matt Cranwell, Stagecoach East Midlands managing director, said: "Unite seems determined to cause the maximum possible disruption during Hull's largest annual event.
"Our bus network plays a vital role in getting visitors to the fair and it is extremely frustrating that Unite is putting this in jeopardy."
The operator said it would be looking at alternative options to cover as many services as possible, adding it was open to further talks with Unite.
