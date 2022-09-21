North Lincolnshire: Murder investigation after man found dead in village
Police in North Lincolnshire have launched a murder investigation after a man was found dead in Wootton.
Officers were called to an address on Cherry Lane at about 12:20 BST on Monday 12 September after reports of concern for a person's safety.
A 44-year-old man was found dead at the property and police said on Wednesday they had started a murder inquiry following a post-mortem examination.
Humberside Police have asked anyone with information to get in touch.
The victim's family were being supported by specialist officers, the force added. A cordon is in place at the scene.
Det Ch Insp Alan Curtis, who is leading the investigation, said: "We understand that a tragic incident of this nature will shock the local community.
"Those living in the area will see an increased number of officers over the coming days carrying out inquiries and providing reassurance to residents and the local community."
