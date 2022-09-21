Hull: Plans for 92,000-panel solar farm submitted
A solar farm which could generate enough electricity to power more than 13,000 homes has been proposed for a site near Hull.
Anesco wants to build the 64 hectare (158 acre) facility at Turf Carr, off Kidhill Lane in Benningholme.
It would consist of more than 92,000 panels, generating up to 50MW of power.
Mark Futyan, chief executive at Anesco, said the site would play a crucial role in tackling climate change while securing domestic energy supplies.
The site could offset around 12,000 tonnes of carbon emissions each year, the developer added.
Proposals were lodged with East Riding Council, which declared a climate emergency in February 2021.
The building of the proposed site is expected to take between seven and nine months, based on a six-day working week, documents show.
The site would have a lifespan of around 40 years, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Anesco has also pledged to boost biodiversity with planting and the creation of new meadows.
The firm said it sent 383 leaflets out to local households and businesses and received six responses.
The majority said they were in favour of renewable energy but concerns were raised over traffic during construction and the loss of fields for food production.
Mr Futyan said: "As well as helping combat climate change, solar farms like the one at Turf Carr can also boost biodiversity and provide habitats for at-risk species."
A decision on the application will be made on a future date.
